News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gadkari falls ill at event in Siliguri, taken to Darjeeling MP's home

Gadkari falls ill at event in Siliguri, taken to Darjeeling MP's home

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said.

Gadkari later recovered and left in his car, he said.

 

”After the programme ended, Gadkariji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car,” Zimba said.

According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme.

Details regarding his health are awaited.

Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of Rs 1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Even I can't afford your car: Gadkari to Mercedes-Benz
Even I can't afford your car: Gadkari to Mercedes-Benz
Gadkari explains how building highways creates lakes
Gadkari explains how building highways creates lakes
What Nitin Gadkari said about joining the Congress
What Nitin Gadkari said about joining the Congress
Why do you need so many breaks? Shastri asks Dravid
Why do you need so many breaks? Shastri asks Dravid
Firm given task to repair Morbi bridge: Civic body
Firm given task to repair Morbi bridge: Civic body
AAP leader Satyendar Jain fails to get bail
AAP leader Satyendar Jain fails to get bail
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India indebted to Manmohan Singh, says Gadkari

India indebted to Manmohan Singh, says Gadkari

Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces

Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances