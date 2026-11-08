Gadi Eisenkot to get mandate to form Israel govt today

Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot is poised to receive the mandate to form Israel's next government from President Isaac Herzog, signalling a significant shift as the Change Bloc works to oust incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

IMAGE: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, waves an Israeli flag in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Shir Torem/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Israeli President Isaac Herzog will formally task Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government.

The Change Bloc, led by Eisenkot and Yair Golan, is committed to preventing Benjamin Netanyahu from retaining power.

Arab party Ra'am will support an Eisenkot-led government, while the Joint List will abstain, ensuring the Change Bloc's viability.

Eisenkot, a retired military chief, will have up to six weeks to negotiate with allies to form a majority government.

The Change Bloc aims to dismantle Hamas rule, restore security, strengthen democracy, and investigate past disasters.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will officially hand the mandate of forming the next government to Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday.

According to reports in the Israel media, the leaders of the Change Bloc are set to announce an agreement on who will be the new Speaker of the Knesset ahead of the swearing-in of the new lawmakers on Tuesday.

Support for Eisenkot's Government

The Haaretz has further reported that the Arab party Ra'am will support a government led by Eisenkot.

Haaretz cited an unnamed senior member of the eight-MK Arab-led party to confirm the development.

The other Arab party in the Knesset, the Joint list, will not vote in favour of Eisenkot but will not seek to topple the Change Bloc with its members likely to abstain.

Eisenkot's Vision and Netanyahu's Opposition

Earlier, after his meeting with Herzog, Eisenkot posted, 'Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything to ensure we are worthy.'

His partner in the Change Bloc, Yair Golan, also assured that the bloc would do everything to keep Netanyahu out of power and accused the incumbent Prime Minister of trying to delegitimise the election.

'Netanyahu understands that this time he is out. He sees the change government taking shape, and he is afraid. After years of inciting, dividing, pitting people against one another and trying to delegitimise the change bloc, he suddenly remembers unity. This is political panic. A survival attempt by someone who understands that his rule is coming to an end. We will not let him sabotage this opportunity too. We will form a government that will dismantle Hamas rule, restore security to Israel’s citizens, strengthen democracy, investigate the worst disaster in the country’s history and begin to repair everything Netanyahu has destroyed. Israel needs leadership and responsibility, a real government of change,' Golan said.

The Path Ahead for Eisenkot

Eisenkot, a retired military chief who spearheaded the centrist Yashar bloc during the parliamentary polls, will now have a statutory window of up to six weeks to negotiate with prospective allies and stitch together a viable majority capable of formally replacing Netanyahu in the prime minister's office.

Gadi Eisenkot's endorsements (67 seats) comprise of Jewish-led opposition bloc, 48 seats (Yashar, Together, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu); the Ra'am party: 8 seats; and the Joint List: 11 seats.

Benjamin Netanyahu's endorsements (46 seats), down from his right-wing bloc's total election tally of 53 seats after UTJ withheld its endorsement with abstentions (7 seats).