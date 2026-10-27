'Future of Jewish State...': Netanyahu warns voters; targets Arab turnout

As Israel's parliamentary election unfolds, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a fervent call to Likud supporters, warning of a significant Arab voter turnout and its potential impact on the nation's political future.

IMAGE: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media, next to his wife Sara, as they arrive to vote at a polling station in Jerusalem on October 27, 2026, on the day of Israel's legislative election. Photograph: Jewel Samad/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged right-wing supporters to vote for his Likud party, citing concerns over high Arab turnout.

Netanyahu warned that Arab voters were "racing to the ballots" and claimed they were trying to "steal the election," referencing alleged voter bribery.

He stressed that the future of the "Jewish state" was at stake, implying a victory by opposition Zionist and Arab parties could threaten it.

The appeal echoed his controversial 2015 election-day message regarding Arab voters, which drew criticism but saw Likud emerge as the largest party.

Arab citizens, comprising about 21 per cent of Israel's population, are expected to have a significant influence on the post-election political landscape.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged right-wing supporters to "wake up" and vote for his Likud party, warning of high Arab turnout.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is facing his first parliamentary election on Tuesday since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and the ensuing Gaza war, with the contest for the 120-member Knesset closely fought.

More than 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote.

Netanyahu's Urgent Election Day Appeal

In a video addressed to Likud voters, Netanyahu warned that Arab voters in southern Israel were "racing to the ballots" and claimed that "they are trying to steal the election from us", referring to three Ra'am party operatives reportedly arrested on suspicion of bribing voters.

"It's serious," he said, adding, "It's criminal. They will reach every single person. You have been warned."

Netanyahu also said Arab voter turnout in the Negev was far higher than among Jewish voters, without presenting figures.

"You must go out and vote," he urged, stressing, "You also must race to the ballot."

"No beach, no barbecue, everyone goes out to vote Likud. What hangs in the balance is the future of our Jewish state," Netanyahu said, warning that a victory by opposition Zionist and Arab parties "will bring an end to the Jewish state as we know it."

Echoes of Past Controversies and Arab Influence

Netanyahu issued several social media messages during the day warning of high turnout among Arab and left-wing voters and urging supporters of the right to head to polling stations.

"Buses are heading to the polling stations, and huge lines are being reported in the Arab settlements. And meanwhile, the right-wing strongholds are not waking up!," Netanyahu said in another post on X.

"If we don't go out to vote now, we'll find ourselves with a government of the Arab parties," he said.

"We must not stay home. Every vote counts! Going out now to vote - Machal, Likud," he asserted.

The messages echoed Netanyahu's controversial election-day appeal in March 2015, when he warned his supporters that Arab voters were heading to polling stations "in droves" and urged Likud supporters to turn out in greater numbers.

The 2015 appeal drew widespread criticism, but Likud eventually emerged as the largest party in that election.

Arab citizens, who make up about 21 per cent of Israel's population, could play a significant role in the post-election arithmetic. Their turnout could influence the balance between the competing political blocs.

Pollsters expect Arab turnout to rise to around 63 per cent, compared with about 53 per cent in 2022.

The Arab-led Joint List and Ra'am, headed by Mansour Abbas, are running separately.

Although the parties are not contesting the election as a single list, their leaders have sought to increase Arab voters' participation and influence over government formation.