Future belongs to patriots, not globalists: Trump @ UNGA

September 24, 2019 20:43 IST

The future does not belong to globalists but to patriots, said United States President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

"The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them. Looking around this large magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see. If you want freedom take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation," he said.

US First Lady Melania Trump was also present among the audience when Trump made his speech, that pitched for nationalism.

IMAGE: White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and own countries first. The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots, to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbours and honour the differences that make each country special and unique," the US president added.

"It is why in the US have embarked on an exciting programme of national renewal. Everything we do, we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens," Trump said.