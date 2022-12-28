News
Rediff.com  » News » Fundamentals of India are being attacked, society is being divided by hate: Kharge

Fundamentals of India are being attacked, society is being divided by hate: Kharge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 28, 2022 11:51 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked the government, saying the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being "divided by hate".

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the 138th foundation day celebrations of the Congress at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia@Twitter

Addressing party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi, he said the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.

He also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along.

 

India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, Kharge said, adding, it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector.

"This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he told the gathering.

"The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," he charged.

Kharge also unfurled the party's flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders and workers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
