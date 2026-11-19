The CBI has successfully coordinated the return of Raghesh Unnikochan from the UAE, a man wanted by Kerala Police since 2008 in a murder case, highlighting effective international law enforcement cooperation.

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Key Points Raghesh Unnikochan, wanted in a 2008 murder case in Kerala, has been returned to India from the UAE.

The CBI coordinated his return through Interpol channels after Kerala Police requested a Red Notice.

UAE authorities arrested Unnikochan after he was geo-located and subsequently granted his deportation to India.

The accused was wanted for a murder committed on October 1, 2008, in Thrissur district due to prior enmity.

A chargesheet has already been filed against him, and an open-dated arrest warrant was issued by the court.

The CBI coordinated the return of a man from UAE who was wanted by Kerala Police in a 2008 murder case, officials said Thursday.

International Cooperation Secures Fugitive's Return

International cooperation through Interpol channels facilitated efforts to trace and bring the murder accused, Raghesh Unnikochan, back to India.

"At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities, deportation of the subject was granted to India by the UAE authorities, following due legal process," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The escort team of Kerala Police visited UAE where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India which arrived at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday, it said.

The accused was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police, it said.

"He had been absconding during the course of the investigation to evade legal proceedings. A chargesheet has already been filed against him before the competent court, which also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him," the spokesperson said.

Broader Efforts Against Fugitives

The CBI said that since 2019, more than 281 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India through Interpol channels including includes 73 fugitives who have been brought back during 2026 so far.

Background Of The 2008 Murder

According to the case details, a murder was committed on October 1, 2008, at Thirumangalam in Thrissur district of Kerala in which Raghesh was booked along with others by the state police. He allegedly carried out the murder due to prior enmity.

The victim had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to West Fort Hospital in Thrissur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.