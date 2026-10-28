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Rs 25,000 Reward Fugitive Nabbed In Bareilly Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 15:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a dramatic turn of events, fugitive Sachin Singh Thakur, who escaped custody on October 21, has been apprehended in Bareilly following a police encounter on Wednesday, sustaining injuries and leading to the recovery of an illegal firearm.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A fugitive prisoner, Sachin Singh Thakur, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, was arrested on Wednesday in Bareilly after a police encounter.
  • Thakur had escaped from police custody during a court appearance on October 21.
  • During the encounter, Thakur sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, and head constable Rawab Miyan was also injured.
  • Police recovered an illegal .315-bore country-made pistol, two cartridges, and two empty cartridges from the accused.

Police have arrested a fugitive prisoner carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on Wednesday following a police encounter here, officials said.

The accused, Sachin Singh Thakur, who escaped from police custody during a court appearance on October 21, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, while a head constable was injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

 

Police Operation And Arrest

Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam Singh said police received information early Wednesday that the fugitive was near North Colony, beyond the railway station. A police team reached the spot and launched a search operation.

At around 3.35 am, the suspect opened fire at the police team when asked to stop, he said, adding that a bullet hit head constable Rawab Miyan.

In retaliation, the police hit the accused in the right leg before arresting him, Singh said.

Police recovered an illegal .315-bore country-made pistol, two cartridges and two empty cartridges from his possession.

The injured accused and the head constable were taken to the district hospital, he said.

According to the police sources, eight cases are already registered against the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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