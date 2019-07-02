News
Rediff.com  » News » Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls mid air in TN

Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls mid air in TN

July 02, 2019 12:44 IST

A fuel tank fell off from a Tejas aircraft, which was on a sortie, into an agricultural field in the outskirts of Coimbatore on Tuesday, police said.



Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky.

 

It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

IAF officials said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
