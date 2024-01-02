Fuel crisis looms as truckers stop work across states

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work in several states on Monday and blocked roads at some places to protest against the provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists.

IMAGE: Truck drivers blocked Agra-Delhi National Highway as they stage a protest against the new hit-and-run law, in Mathura on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Maharashtra, truck drivers staged 'rasta roko' protests at many places against the stringent punishment and 'steep' fine prescribed for motorists under the hit-and-run provision in the new penal law.

A policeman was injured in Navi Mumbai when a group of truckers attacked him in Nerul in the morning hours, prompting police to use force to disperse the mob gathered on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, an official said.

Truck drivers tried to block traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district and hurled stones at police personnel, leaving a policeman injured. A police vehicle was damaged in stone pelting.

Road blockade protests were also held in Solapur, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Gondia districts, officials said, adding that the situation in Navi Mumbai and other places is under control.

In Nashik district in north Maharashtra, tanker drivers stopped work and parked more than 1,000 vehicles in Panewadi village, home to fuel depots, on Monday.

Panewadi village in Nandgaon taluka has fuel depots of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil and LPG filling stations, and fuel from these depots is transported to various parts of the state.

"If the agitation is not called off, many fuel stations in Nashik district will run dry as they are not allowing dealers to fill their tankers. The gates have been closed and not a single tanker was allowed to carry fuel," Nashik District Petrol Dealers Association president Bhushan Bhosale said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Meanwhile, an association of petrol pump dealers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Marathwada region said fuel pumps in the district may go dry by Tuesday if the situation does not normalise.

"Drivers of tankers that carry fuel from Panewadi (in Nashik) have called for agitation and have stopped filling fuel. Around 900 to 1,200 tankers carry fuel from depots of oil companies and transport it to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Dhule, Jalgaon and other districts," Aqeel Abbas Secretary of Petroleum Dealers Association told PTI.

Some petrol pumps in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already stopped functioning, he said.

One of the protesting tanker drivers, Syed Wajed said, "As per the new law, the hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. We are drivers, how can we pay such a big fine amount?"

In Madhya Pradesh, Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh appealed to the agitating drivers to discuss the issue with the government.

"Enacting a law doesn't mean it was made to take penal action against them. They should sort out the issue through discussions. We will talk to them," he said, adding that the government will ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles on priority.

Amid protests, people rushed to petrol pumps in various cities fearing the agitation would hit fuel supply.

In Bhopal, drivers staged an agitation at Lalghati and stopped city buses and vehicles, and some protesters also gathered at Board Office Square in MP Nagar.

Bhopal district collector Ashish Singh said there is no shortage of diesel and petrol in the district.

Indore district administration also held a meeting with representatives of oil companies and petrol pump dealers' association.

In the meeting, additional collector Gaurav Bainal asked oil companies and dealers to ensure a smooth supply of fuel and LPG.

The administration listened to the side of representatives of drivers and transport unions in the meeting and asked them not to be misled, a release said.

In Chhattisgarh, Drivers of commercial buses and truckers stopped work and staged protests at several places, demanding the withdrawal of the provision in the new penal law.

The protests caused inconvenience to several commuters and also affected the transportation of goods to an extent.

People queued up at petrol pumps in various cities fearing that the agitation may hit fuel supply in coming days.

Drivers of more than 12,000 private buses across the state stopped work on Monday, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at bus stations in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, and Rajnandgaon among other cities. Stranded passengers were seen trying to make alternative travel arrangements.

Many passengers at the inter-state bus station in Bhatagaon in Raipur rushed to hire private taxis and auto-rickshaws to reach their destinations.