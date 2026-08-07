From 'Generation Gutter' to 'India's Strength': Kangana's U-turn on Gen Z

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has dramatically shifted her stance on Gen Z, now hailing them as India's strength and cultural ambassadors, aligning with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent call to hear out young protesters, just days after her controversial 'generation gutter' remarks.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut leaves the Parliament premises after attending the monsoon session in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP, has reversed her earlier controversial stance, now praising Gen Z as India's strength and cultural ambassadors.

Her shift in opinion follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that Gen Z's demands should be heard and they are not anti-national.

Ranaut criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not meeting protesting students in Ranchi, contrasting it with her support for peaceful protesters.

Previously, Ranaut had lashed out at Gen Z protesters, calling them 'generation gutter' for their language and conduct during protests.

Days after stirring a major controversy by terming Gen Z protesters "generation gutter", actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday pivoted to praise them as India's biggest strength and ambassadors of the country's culture and identity.

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z's demands should be heard and they are not anti-national, Ranaut echoed his sentiment. "Gen Z is the strength of our country and, in a way, a great asset to our nation. We are very happy that our young people are increasingly emerging as ambassadors of our culture and its identity," she told reporters outside Parliament.

Ranaut's Shift in Stance

"We have also had the opportunity to listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji, whom we hold in the highest regard, and benefit from his wisdom and experience. It is a matter of great happiness that the country's youth are connecting with us and embracing our cultural identity," the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh added.

She also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not going to Ranchi to meet protesting students agitating against irregularities in state recruitment exams.

The "Queen" actor, whose provocative comments on the Cockroach Janta Party protest that started from Jantar Mantar led to massive criticism, praised those protesting peacefully in Jharkhand and the athletes who won medals and dedicated their wins to the prime minister.

Defending Gen Z and Criticising Opponents

"Gen Z is part of the government. It is their mandate, which our government has been fulfilling for so many years. Gen Z are great. It's not like the 10-15 people who are abusing are Gen Z," Ranaut said, adding that a handful of people are ruining the name of Gen Z.

On Thursday, Bhagwat said in Mumbai that the young are "our own next generation" and there has to be love. The youth should not be slapped with the charges of "anti-national" for protesting peacefully, he said.

Previous Controversial Remarks

Ranaut's comments today mark a major turnaround. She had posted a series of videos lashing out at the CJP protesters for the language they used against leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut had said.

She also said, "Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter."