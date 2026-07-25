From farm laws to NEET: When Modi government yielded to pressure

The NEET paper leak controversy was not the sole instance when the Narendra Modi government yielded to sustained public or political pressure since coming to power in 2014.

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, New Delhi, July 25, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak is the latest instance of the Modi government yielding to public pressure.

The government previously withdrew amendments to the land acquisition law in 2015 due to widespread opposition.

M J Akbar resigned in 2018 amidst the Me Too movement, marking the first ministerial resignation under public pressure.

The most significant policy reversal was the repeal of the three farm laws in 2021 after a year-long farmer agitation.

Other instances include withdrawing a UPSC advertisement and shelving the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill due to political opposition.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday over the NEET paper leak controversy was not the sole instance when the Narendra Modi government yielded to sustained public or political pressure since coming to power in 2014.

The first major retreat came in 2015 when the government sought to amend the land acquisition law to make it easier to acquire land for infrastructure and industrial projects.

The move triggered widespread opposition from farmer organisations, opposition parties and several NDA allies, who argued that the changes diluted existing safeguards and were anti-people.

The government eventually allowed the proposal to lapse.

Modi announced that the existing law would remain unchanged.

Key Policy Reversals Under Modi

Three years later came the first ministerial resignation under public pressure.

In October 2018, then minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar resigned during the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. Akbar denied the allegations but stepped down.

The government's biggest policy reversal came in November 2021 when Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws.

The laws triggered a yearlong agitation, with thousands of farmers camping at Delhi's borders demanding their withdrawal. Although the government consistently defended the reforms, it eventually gave in, with Parliament passing the repeal legislation.

Recent Instances Of Government Concessions

In August 2024, the Centre withdrew a UPSC advertisement for lateral recruitment to senior civil services after objections from opposition parties and NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas over the absence of reservation provisions.

Another retreat followed in November 2025 when the government decided against introducing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill after facing strong political opposition, particularly from parties in Punjab, which argued that the proposal would dilute the state's political representation.

Pradhan's resignation on Saturday marks the latest instance of the government conceding to pressure.

The resignation came after weeks of protests over the leak of the NEET question paper and several suicides that came in its wake.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation had made Pradhan's resignation its principal demand, and after multiple rounds of talks with the protesters and a series of policy announcements, the Centre accepted it.