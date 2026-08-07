From Delhi's NEET stir to Ranchi, this UP man keeps feeding protesters

Mohammad Junaid Malik, a dedicated volunteer, has extended his support to students in Jharkhand protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams, demanding justice and comprehensive reforms.

IMAGE: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato (right) during a hunger strike as part of the protest against alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC and various other competitive exams, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, August 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Junaid Malik, a volunteer from Ghaziabad, has joined students protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand.

Protesters demand the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities.

The agitation, now in its 14th day, also calls for comprehensive reforms in JPSC and JSSC.

Several students are observing an indefinite hunger strike, highlighting the severity of their demands.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has offered dialogue, but protesters claim no formal invitation has been received.

A man, who had distributed free food and drinking water to protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, reached Jharkhand and started serving meals to those who have been demonstrating in Ranchi for two weeks over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

Mohammad Junaid Malik, a Ghaziabad resident, vowed to stand firmly with the protesting students and job aspirants who have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination.

They also sought an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Volunteer Support for Jharkhand Protesters

"We made arrangements for breakfast and were trying to ensure proper food and other essential amenities for protesters here. This is a collective effort. It is not something that Junaid alone is doing," said the 30-year-old, who had volunteered at the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged NEET paper leaks in the national capital.

He also said, "Our entire team from Delhi is here, and more people are expected to join us today. We will serve veg Biryani in the evening."

Volunteers will "stand with the students in their struggle until they get justice," Junaid said, adding, "We support every one of them and will remain by their side". He also appealed to the Hemant Soren government to listen to the students and address their demands.

Concerns Over Protest Conditions and Government Response

"It is raining, and water has accumulated at the protest site. There is a risk of mosquito breeding, which could lead to the spread of diseases. This is a crucial time for these students to focus on their studies. Why are they being forced to spend that valuable time here instead?" Junaid asked.

The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators observing indefinite hunger strike. The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.

Ongoing Stalemate and Student Demands

Five protesters, including two women, on Tuesday night joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on the fast for the past six days.

The protesting students formed an 11-member delegation on Thursday to hold talks with the government to resolve the impasse after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open for a dialogue. The stalemate continues, with protesting students and job aspirants alleging that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.