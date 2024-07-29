News
From Aug 1, Karnataka to file FIR for speeding over 130 kmph

From Aug 1, Karnataka to file FIR for speeding over 130 kmph

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 16:58 IST
First information report would be registered against those driving beyond 130 kilometre per hour anywhere in Karnataka from August 1, a senior traffic police official said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to him, over-speeding causes about 90 percent of fatal accidents in the state.

 

Citing data, the additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar said 155 persons sped at more than 130 kmph on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on July 25.

"From August 1, FIR will be registered against those driving vehicles above 130 kmph anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving," he said.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar explained that under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita - 281 for rash and negligent driving, once the speed limit is beyond 120 Kmph, it becomes rash or dangerous driving.

Recalling an accident on a Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise road earlier this month, he said three people were killed in the mishap and the offending vehicle involved in it was being driven at a speed of 160 kmph.

According to him, the Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety took note of the accident and informed the state government that over-speeding is rampant and is leading to loss of lives.

"In the year 2022, 90 percent (accident) deaths in Karnataka were attributed to high speed (over-speeding). Of late, the Supreme Court monitoring committee asked us to make effective enforcement with regard to this. In this direction, we came up with this (registration of FIR against those speeding above 130 kmph). Enforcing it would be a real challenge but we will try to do it," he said.

He said the new rule will be applicable to all the roads and not be only limited to highways.

"For instance, we have speed laser guns installed all along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway which record vehicle speeds even at night and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras along the highway help us in recording pictures of over-speeding vehicles, along with their speeds. So, it would be easier for us to record and book them (violators)," Kumar said.

"In other cases too, we are using speed laser guns. We have distributed 155 speed laser guns. Day time, it is easier to record but at night, using it manually becomes slightly challenging," he noted.

According to him, the speed limit on national highways across the country as of now is 100 kmph while the state and other highways have lower speed limits.

On Expressways, the speed limit is 120 kmph which is the maximum speed limit any vehicle can be driven in the country.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
