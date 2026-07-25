From anguish to relief: Abhijit Dipke's parents react

The father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has hailed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister as a crucial and 'very good step' to alleviate the escalating anger among students and their families nationwide, preventing further unpredictable protests.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke's parents Bhagwanrao and Anita Dipke. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, lauded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a crucial step to de-escalate widespread student anger.

He emphasised that the resignation prevented the protests from escalating unpredictably across India.

Abhijeet Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, expressed immense pride in her son's leadership during the 37-day agitation, despite her personal stress and sleepless nights.

The Cockroach Janata Party has officially withdrawn its 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar following Pradhan's resignation and government assurances.

Dharmendra Pradhan stated his resignation was in the larger interest of students, aiming to prevent youth from being 'trapped in a web of confusion'.

Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday described Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a necessary step to soothe the growing anger among protesting students and their families across the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwanrao Dipke called Pradhan's resignation from the post of Union Education Minister 'a very good step', saying that had the resignation not taken place, the direction of the protests could have been unpredictable.

Impact of the Resignation

"It was a good thing because the children who were demanding his resignation were filled with anger. The children's parents were filled with anger. Their relatives were filled with anger, and it was growing day by day. Initially, it was confined to Jantar Mantar, but later, after the 20th, it spread throughout India. So, if he hadn't resigned, no one had an answer as to which direction the protest would have gone.

"So, Dharmendra Pradhan took a very good step. He resigned and made the child happy. I was very stressed that my child was sitting there, sleeping there, eating there. He contracted dengue and typhoid. I felt like going there and picking him up and bringing him home. At the time of the lathi charge, on the 20th, I was crying the whole day," he said.

Mother's Pride and Concern

Meanwhile, Dipke's mother Anita Dipke expressed that she remained under stress and endured sleepless nights during the protests.

She expressed pride in her son's role in leading the protest, saying he had achieved something significant at a young age.

"I am very happy. I feel very proud. I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him. They slapped him. I felt terrible. I couldn't sleep. I stayed awake until three or four o'clock in the morning.

"I couldn't eat either. Both of us lost our appetite and couldn't sleep. Since June 7, we haven't felt like doing anything at home. He has done a tremendous job. He's still very young, yet he has accomplished something so significant at such a young age. I am extremely proud of him," she said.

Protest Withdrawal and Government Assurances

Earlier, celebratory firecrackers were burst outside Dipke's residence following the resignation of Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party announced that it has withdrawn the 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar in 'good faith' after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Council of Ministers and the outfit received assurances from the government on its other demands.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in the national capital, CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

The development comes after Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."