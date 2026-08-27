'Friend' stabs DU girl student for talking to other men

The police are actively searching for Imran, the absconding accused in the brutal stabbing murder of a 21-year-old Delhi University student in Tilak Nagar, the crime allegedly motivated by jealousy over her interactions with another individual.

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Key Points A 21-year-old Delhi University student was fatally stabbed at her Tilak Nagar residence.

The police suspect Imran, a known acquaintance, committed the murder due to the victim talking to another person.

The accused, Imran (26), a former gym trainer, is currently absconding, with 15 police teams searching for him.

CCTV footage shows the accused entering the building before the incident.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to apprehend the suspect.

The police suspect that a man known to a 21-year-old Delhi University student stabbed her to death multiple times at her home in the Tilak Nagar area because he was enraged over her talking to another person, an official said on August 27, Thursday.

The accused, identified as Imran (26), is absconding and the police have formed about 15 teams to apprehend him, they said.

The police said the victim was a second-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning and lived with her family in a building near Mangla Hospital in West Delhi.

According to the investigation, the woman, who is from a different community, knew the accused -- a former gym trainer who is currently unemployed -- for about a year and a half.

The police said the two had also met at a hotel on August 20. They said the accused had allegedly been angry with the woman for the last two months because she was talking to someone else.

On Wednesday evening, the accused went to the woman's house when she was alone. An argument broke out between the two, after which he allegedly attacked her with a knife and fled, the police said.

Investigation Details Emerge

CCTV footage showed the accused entering the building around 5:40 pm, a police source said. A PCR call regarding the stabbing of a girl was received at Tilak Nagar Police Station at 7:24 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar V Swami.

The matter came to light when the house help found Muskan lying injured inside the second floor of the building and informed her family; the police were then called. Doctors declared the woman dead on arrival at the hospital, the police said.

A post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause and nature of the injuries.

The DCP said the crime and forensic teams were called to the scene, where they conducted proper photography and inspection.

"A murder case has been registered based on the statement of the deceased's brother, and an investigation is underway.

"The victim's brother stated that his sister knew a boy named Aqib alias Imran, who resides in the nearby area," the officer said.

The brother suspects that Aqib committed the crime, he said.

Victim's Friend Shares Account

Aman, a friend of the victim, told reporters that the deceased was the youngest of four siblings.

"Her elder sister called me from Chandigarh and asked me to reach their home, telling me that she had been stabbed. I called my friends to take her to the hospital. When I reached there, an ambulance was already there, and the hospital pronounced her dead," he said.

Aman claimed that the accused had been pursuing her for a long time and that her family had informed him about the alleged harassment.

Police are scanning CCTV footage and conducting raids at multiple locations to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.