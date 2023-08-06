News
Rediff.com  » News » Fresh violence in Manipur, 15 houses torched, man shot

Fresh violence in Manipur, 15 houses torched, man shot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 06, 2023 13:13 IST
Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Security tightened as people stage a protest in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

 

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district's Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire, they said, adding that firefighters doused the blaze.

Also, a gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Kangpokpi district on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at A Mungchamkom in New Keithelmanbi police station area, officials said.

A man was nabbed and an SLR with 50 rounds was seized from him, they said.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
