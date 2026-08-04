Fresh talks 'last chance' for Iran: Trump as Tehran denies talks

Donald Trump has declared that Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach a diplomatic agreement, revealing that the US paused a significant military strike after receiving requests from multiple Middle Eastern nations, including Iran, to pursue negotiations instead.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump points his finger as he answers questions from the media after signing an executive order establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission to be chaired by Jennifer Rauchet, wife of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, August 3, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump announced that Iran has a "last chance" to sign a "good document" for an agreement, following diplomatic requests.

The US President claimed a major military strike against Iran was halted after pleas from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Iran itself for talks.

Trump asserted that negotiations are underway at Iran's request, despite Tehran's public denials of direct talks.

The primary objective of the US remains the denuclearisation of Iran, preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Discussions are also focused on the "complete" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a first phase, followed by denuclearisation.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming that Washington paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iran to pursue diplomacy instead.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, Trump asserted that the US was prepared to launch a major military operation against Iran before diplomatic outreach prompted a pause. "This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said while discussing ongoing talks with Tehran.

Diplomatic Outreach and Denials

Claiming that negotiations were underway at Iran's request, Trump said, "We are talking right now, we're talking and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called... they all wanted to give this a last chance."

The US President alleged that Iran had previously denied engaging in discussions despite holding extensive meetings with American officials. "It's an amazing thing... we have many talks... they'll sometimes deny it, even though they've spent hours and hours together talking. But the talks are going along," he said.

Trump further claimed that the United States had been ready to carry out a large-scale strike against Iran before the diplomatic intervention. "We were going to hit them very hard yesterday, very, very hard, harder than any attack... since World War II. We were set to go and they called and, in addition, Saudi Arabia called, UAE called, Qatar called. I got calls from numerous people," Trump said.

"Now, I don't want to use the word begging, but some were in particular. Iran did not want to be hit. And they said we want to talk... more importantly, from my standpoint, we want to talk about the de-nuclearization of Iran because that's what it's all about," he added.

Focus on Denuclearisation and Strait of Hormuz

Reiterating that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained Washington's primary objective, Trump said previous administrations and other countries had failed to resolve the issue over decades. "It should have been done... for 50 years... nobody did it. And it was time," he said.

Trump also referred to previous US military operations against Iran, claiming they had significantly degraded Tehran's nuclear capabilities. "We hit them hard with the B2s more than a year ago now and that knocked out their capability... and we've done a great job," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Trump intensified his criticism of Iran in a post on Truth Social, accusing the Iranian leadership of being "unbelievably duplicitous" by seeking talks with Washington while publicly denying negotiations were taking place. He also reiterated that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon" and claimed the United States maintained complete control over access through the Strait of Hormuz until an agreement or "total surrender" was achieved.

Trump's remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected reports of direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, maintaining that Tehran was not engaged in bilateral talks with Washington. Baghaei also clarified that an understanding between Iran and Oman regarding a new maritime traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz was only a technical arrangement for vessel safety and did not indicate the reopening of the strategic waterway.

'Strait Of Hormuz Could Reopen By Tomorrow'

Trump also said that there are discussions over "completely" reopening the Strait of Hormuz "by tomorrow" as part of the first phase of ongoing discussions with Iran. He also added the next stage of negotiations would focus on "denuclearisation" of Iran, while reiterating that Tehran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

"Well, we'll find out today or tomorrow. I mean, they're going to go quickly one way or the other. It's not very complex. We're talking about the Strait, the opening of the Strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open. And that's Phase 1," Trump said.

He said discussions would then move to Iran's nuclear programme, stressing that dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities remained Washington's central objective. "Phase 2 is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity... I think most accurately, the denuclearisation of Iran has to happen. Has to happen. That'll be the second phase. But the first phase is the opening of the Strait, the second phase will be the denuclearisation, and that'll take a little while. But we're very strong on it. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and I have never changed that position," Trump said.