Fresh flood risk in Nepal as new barrier lake forms on China border

A newly formed barrier lake near the Nepal-China border is creating a fresh flood risk for Nepal's Bhote Koshi River, prompting urgent warnings and calls for international cooperation on disaster management.

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings following devastating floods at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026 . Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points A new barrier lake has formed near the source of the Bhote Koshi River, posing a significant flood risk to downstream areas in Nepal.

Chinese authorities have warned of a potential breach, with an estimated 2 million cubic metres of water already accumulated.

The department of hydrology and meteorology (DHM) has issued warnings for residents along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers to take precautionary measures.

Political leaders in Nepal are calling for diplomatic consultations with China to address cross-border glacier risks and establish a robust disaster management system.

Chinese authorities are actively monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations to prepare for emergency response.

A fresh flood risk persists in downstream areas of the Bhote Koshi river in Nepal's Rasuwa district after a new barrier lake formed near the river's source, with Chinese authorities warning that the lake could breach, officials said on August 27, Thursday.

The department of hydrology and meteorology (DHM) said it had received information from the Chinese side about the formation of a lake at a river blockage site near the Nepal-China border.

The information was conveyed to Nepal's ministry of foreign affairs by the Chinese government, according to the department.

Growing Concerns Over Water Accumulation

Chinese authorities have estimated that around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake by Thursday morning, while another 3 million cubic metres could enter it over the next three days, raising concerns about a possible breach.

The lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. The two rivers originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal, where they form part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

The development comes a day after a devastating flash flood swept through central Nepal, killing hundreds.

Urgent Warnings And Diplomatic Calls

The DHM's flood forecasting division has warned that the risk of another flood remains in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river areas, and urged people to stay away from the rivers and remain in safe places until further notice.

The department has also asked people living in downstream areas of the Bhote Koshi river to take precautionary measures and stay away from river banks.

Travellers, security personnel and those involved in search and rescue operations have also been advised to remain alert in view of the potential danger.

Chinese authorities are monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to determine the possible consequences of a breach and prepare for emergency response.

Meanwhile, during an all-party meeting called by Rabi Lamichhane, president of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, on Thursday, political leaders cutting across party lines called for diplomatic consultations with China to tackle cross-border glacier risks and recommended establishing a robust disaster management system.