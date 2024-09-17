Fresh demand to demolish of another 'illegal' Shimla mosque

Residents of Kasumpti in Shimla town on Tuesday demanded demolition of a mosque, which they claimed was unauthorised, in their area and expressed concern over the increase in the inflow of unidentified persons and migrants.

IMAGE: People in large numbers stage a protest over the Sanjauli mosque row, at Sunni in Shimla, September 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A delegation of the residents led by councillor Ranchana Sharma met Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap, superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi and municipal commissioner Shimla Bhupinder Attri and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands.

Last Wednesday, protestors demanding demolition of a portion of a mosque in Sanjauli area of Shimla had a scuffle with the police and 10 people were injured.

On Friday, police used water cannon in Mandi on protestors demanding demolition of encroachment by a mosque in the town.

"The unauthorised structure built by a specific community in Kasumpti has been declared illegal by the municipal corporation. This place which was never a mosque or a religious site and is now being used by members of a particular community who are gathering here," alleged Sharma.

She claimed orders to demolish this structure were also issued by the municipal commissioner last year but it has not been pulled down yet.

"What's surprising is that none of those persons are permanent residents of Kasumpti market area. The people who are gathering here daily have no clear background, registration, or information about their origins and residences," she further claimed.

"We respect every religion and do not intend to hurt anyone's religious sentiments but the way this mosque has been constructed and people belonging to a particular community visiting the market is a matter of concern. We demand the administration to take appropriate action," she said.