Fresh clash erupts along Assam-Arunachal border, police fires in air

A long-standing border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has escalated with fresh clashes, police firing, and an indefinite economic blockade, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution to land encroachment issues.

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Key Points Fresh clashes erupted between protesters from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji district, prompting Arunachal police to fire in the air.

An indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh, initiated by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) and other groups, entered its second day.

The blockade protests are in response to an alleged firing incident that injured 12 indigenous people from Assam and ongoing land encroachment disputes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu to investigate the firing incident and punish those responsible.

Both states are actively working to resolve 1,200 points of dispute along their 804.1-km border, with 71 villages already resolved under the Namsai Declaration.

A fresh clash erupted between protesters from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji district on Thursday, forcing the police from the neighbouring state to fire in the air to control the mob even as the indefinite economic blockade against the Himalayan state entered its second day.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam's Mising community, and other local groups on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing in which 12 indigenous people from Assam were injured.

"When the blockade was going on, some people from Arunachal Pradesh indulged in stone pelting on protesters from Assam and some persons sustained minor injuries. This led to a scuffle between the two sides," an official said.

The incident took place at Likabali entry point in Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam, he added.

"Then we saw that police from Arunachal fired three rounds in the air to control the mob on their side," the Assam government official said.

Escalating Tensions and Demands

At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.

Along with TMPK, other local social groups like Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) and Takam Mising Mahila Kebang (TMMK) are supporting the blockade and stopped all vehicles, barring emergency and school transportation, from coming or going to Arunachal Pradesh at the entry points.

The organisations are demanding an early resolution of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute, action against the "miscreants" who had fired two days ago and an end to alleged encroachment on Assam land.

As part of the agitation, protesters blocked key entry points along the inter-state border, including roads at Dwarmukh-Banderdewa, Ruksin and Silapathar in Dhemaji, Banderdewa in Lakhimpur, Solengi in Gohpur and Pabhoi in Biswanath.

TMPK secretary Saan Panging said, "Such incidents along the inter-state border are not new, but our government has not taken it seriously. This time, our agitation will continue till all the culprits are arrested and handed over to Assam Police."

Government Intervention and Border Resolution Efforts

To hammer out a solution in respect to withdrawing of the economic blockade, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will hold a meeting with TMPK leadership at the Circuit House of Dhemaji.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu "must" order an inquiry into the incident and ensure that those responsible are punished.

Pegu, who was deputed by Sarma to monitor the situation along border, said Khandu has promised to ensure strict action against those responsible for firing along the inter-state border.

On August 10, the firing incident took place at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Gogamukh revenue circle of Gerukamukh Police Station.

Police said the clash erupted following a dispute over alleged encroachment by people from Arunachal Pradesh on land in Assam.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1-km border in Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts, and 12 of the adjoining state.

There are 1,200 points of dispute along the inter-state border between the two states.

The Assam government on July 29 told the state Assembly that Arunachal Pradesh has encroached upon 16,144.01 hectares of land. Out of this encroached land, Arunachal Pradesh is claiming 858.91 sq km.

Both the states have constituted 12 regional committees for resolving the border disputes, and are taking steps to resolve these issues based on recommendations of these committees, which have jointly toured the areas and held consultations with stakeholders.

A Namsai Declaration was signed by the chief ministers of the two states on July 15, 2022, setting in motion measures to resolve differences in 123 villages of Assam claimed by Arunachal Pradesh.

An MoU in this regard was later signed by the two CMs in the presence of the Union Home minister in the national capital on April 20, 2023.

Out of the 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh, the differences in 71 villages have been resolved and the process is on to address the issues in the remaining 52 villages.

Arunachal Pradesh was a centrally administered region initially after Independence and became a Union Territory later, before attaining full statehood in 1987.

After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood, a tripartite committee was appointed, which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. Assam contested this, and the matter is in the Supreme Court.