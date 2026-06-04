Fresh blow for Mamata as long-time aide quits as Bidhannagar mayor

Trinamool Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty has resigned as the mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, citing personal reasons after 16 years in the role, sparking discussions in West Bengal politics.

IMAGE: Embattled Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Trinamool Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty resigned as the mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

She cited "personal reasons" for her decision to step down from the post.

Chakraborty, a long-time associate of Mamata Banerjee, had served as mayor for 16 years.

She expressed her intention to continue working as a councillor within the civic body.

Trinamool Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty resigned as the mayor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation on June 4, 2026, citing personal reasons, an official said.

A long-time associate of Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chakraborty submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner earlier in the day.

Former Mayor Explains Decision To Step Down

"This is entirely my personal decision. I have been in this chair for 16 years. I have no grudge against anyone. I have followed the rules to resign.

I want to give some time to myself. I want to work as a councillor," Chakraborty told reporters.

Officials of the civic body confirmed the receipt of her resignation letter. "We have received her letter expressing her desire to step down. She has also marked copies of her resignation to the municipal affairs minister and the additional chief secretary of the department," he said.