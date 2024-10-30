News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » French envoy's mobile stolen in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

French envoy's mobile stolen in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from French Ambassador Thierry Mathou while he was visiting Chandni Chowk market, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou. Photograph: Mohammed Zakir/ANI Photo

Mathou and his wife had gone to visit the market on October 20, when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket, he said.

 

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding the incident on October 21 from the embassy.

The CCTVs were checked and a team of policemen was formed.

Four accused, all aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested and the mobile phone was also recovered from them, the officer said.

The accused are residents of the trans-Yamuna area and further investigation is underway, the officer added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Youths thrashed on Mumbai local train for mobile theft, videos go viral
Youths thrashed on Mumbai local train for mobile theft, videos go viral
How to find the location of your stolen phone
How to find the location of your stolen phone
Lost your mobile? Remember these five things!
Lost your mobile? Remember these five things!
Jacqueline Goes Silver For Diwali Party
Jacqueline Goes Silver For Diwali Party
Cement valuation hits new peaks despite weak earnings
Cement valuation hits new peaks despite weak earnings
Planning To Register For IIT-JEE? Last Date Is...
Planning To Register For IIT-JEE? Last Date Is...
India's exports to 8 of top 10 mkts grow in H1
India's exports to 8 of top 10 mkts grow in H1
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Govt portal pins 285,000 missing mobiles, but ...
Govt portal pins 285,000 missing mobiles, but ...
Mobile thieves kill constable by injecting poison
Mobile thieves kill constable by injecting poison

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances