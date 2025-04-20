HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Free Palestine', Israeli goods boycott posters surface in Sambhal

'Free Palestine', Israeli goods boycott posters surface in Sambhal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 20, 2025 15:45 IST

x

Posters bearing "Free Gaza, Free Palestine" messages were found pasted on walls of shops in the Narauli town of this Uttar Pradesh district, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: Police personnel conduct a flag march outside Jama Masjid ahead of last Friday's prayers of the month of Ramzan, in Sambhal, March 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The posters also included an appeal to a particular community to boycott Israeli goods.

Baniyathair SHO Ramveer Singh told PTI on Sunday that the police had launched a probe and identified about six to seven individuals based on CCTV camera footage. Additional information was gathered from the owners of shops on whose walls the posters were pasted.

 

The posters came to light a few days ago and an investigation is currently underway, he said.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

The offensive has since killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, AP reported Gaza's health ministry as saying.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

15 Recipes With The Big, Bold Flavours Of Bengal

VIDEOS

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well3:59

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans0:46

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans

'Trying to weaken SC': Jairam reacts to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks1:42

'Trying to weaken SC': Jairam reacts to BJP MP Nishikant...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD