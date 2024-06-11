'Free Kashmir' graffiti found on Delhi park wall

An objectionable graffiti was found on a wall of a park in the Dwarka North area in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The graffiti reading "Free Kashmir" was found on the wall of the DDA park in Dwarka Sector 13. Photograph: X

An FIR has been registered in the matter.

The graffiti reading "Free Kashmir" was found on the wall of the DDA park in Dwarka Sector 13 on Monday evening, a police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Defacement of Property Act at Dwarka North police station. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, the official said.