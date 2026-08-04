Free Haircuts Bring Smiles After Assam Floods

It has offered a rare moment of relief, allowing them to sit down, talk, smile and feel human again amid days of uncertainty and hardship.

IMAGE: Volunteer barbers give free haircuts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

In the flood-ravaged districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, volunteer barbers are restoring more than appearances -- they are helping people reclaim their dignity.

For nearly two weeks, 62-year-old farmer Simanta Gogoi had not looked into a mirror.

His home in Assam's Sivasagar district lay submerged, his paddy fields buried under muddy floodwaters and his family was living in a relief camp. A haircut or a shave was the last thing on his mind.

Then came an unexpected knock.

A group of volunteer barbers carrying scissors, razors and trimmers set up makeshift salons inside the relief camp, offering free haircuts and shaves to anyone who wanted one.

"It feels like life is slowly returning to normal," Gogoi said after his first shave in days.

Across the worst flood-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, the All Assam Napit Santha has launched an unusual but deeply meaningful relief initiative that is winning hearts across the state.

Volunteer Barbers Step In

Key Points Volunteer barbers are providing free haircuts and shaves to flood survivors across Assam's Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

The initiative by the All Assam Napit Santha aims to restore dignity, confidence and normalcy in relief camps.

Flood survivors say the simple grooming service has offered emotional comfort during one of Assam's worst monsoon disasters.

Images of makeshift barber stations and long queues have drawn widespread appreciation from residents and social media users.

The initiative highlights how small acts of compassion can make a meaningful difference during humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

More than just grooming

As government agencies and humanitarian organisations distribute food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials, the state's barbers have chosen to contribute in the only way they know best.

Members of the All Assam Napit Santha have been travelling in flood-hit areas and from one relief camp to another, providing free haircuts and beard trimming to flood survivors who have had little time to care for themselves while battling one of Assam's worst monsoon disasters.

For many displaced families, the service has become far more than a grooming exercise.

It has offered a rare moment of relief, allowing them to sit down, talk, smile and feel human again amid days of uncertainty and hardship.

IMAGE: People gather for free haircuts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

Restoring confidence

Floods rob people of far more than homes and livelihoods.

They disrupt daily routines, strip away privacy and leave thousands living in crowded relief camps where even basic comforts become a luxury.

Volunteer barbers say they realised that personal grooming had become an overlooked need.

"People have been worrying about food, medicines and shelter. Haircuts were the last thing on their minds. We simply wanted to help them feel better," one volunteer said.

Children giggled as their hair was neatly trimmed, elderly men thanked the volunteers after fresh shaves and many women applauded the initiative, saying their family members looked transformed.

An outpouring of appreciation

The initiative has earned widespread appreciation from residents, relief workers and local officials.

Images from the camps show queues forming outside makeshift barber stations, with volunteers working continuously through the day.

Many people described the initiative as one of the most thoughtful relief efforts they had witnessed during the floods.

On social media too, users praised the barbers for reminding everyone that compassion often lies in the smallest of gestures.

Humanity amid disaster

Assam witnesses devastating floods almost every monsoon, but every disaster also brings stories of extraordinary kindness.

From volunteers cooking community meals and doctors conducting medical camps to students collecting relief materials and celebrities joining rescue efforts, thousands have stepped forward to help.

The All Assam Napit Santha's initiative has added another inspiring chapter to that story.

Armed not with boats or heavy machinery but with scissors, razors and an unwavering desire to serve, these volunteer barbers are proving that sometimes the simplest acts leave the deepest impact.

For the people of Upper Assam struggling to rebuild their lives, a haircut may seem like a small thing.

But in the middle of loss and uncertainty, it has become a quiet reminder that dignity, hope and humanity survive even the fiercest floods.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff