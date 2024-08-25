Free, fair polls in Bangladesh after reforms in various sectors: Yunus

Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus Sunday said a free, fair and participatory election will be held after vital reforms in different sectors as he urged the people to have patience to see mountain-like challenges addressed gradually.

IMAGE: Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

"After completion of required reforms in administration, judiciary, election commission and electoral system, law and order and information flow systems -- a free, fair and inclusive election will be held to give the student-people mass protests a successful consequence," Yunus said in a televised address to the nation.

Yunus, 84, who now serves as the Chief Adviser - a position equivalent to the prime minister, said his interim government would strengthen the local government institutions and ensure decentralization to consolidate democracy.

"The goal will be to introduce an accountable political system,” said the Nobel Laureate economist, who took charge of Bangladesh on August 8 following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid a massive students’ movement that also forced her to leave the country.

Yunus in his 26-minute speech did not give any deadline for the tenure of his interim government but acknowledged that “everyone is interested to know when our government will leave”.

"The answer lies with you when you will give us the farewell. None of us (council of advisers) are the ones to rule the country. We are happy with our professions. We took charge, responding to the students’ call during a national crisis,” he said.

Yunus said that his government would “put in all our efforts” to discharge the duty he has been entrusted with as all sections of people had welcomed his government.

The chief adviser slammed the deposed premier's "fascist autocratic regime”, saying they destroyed every institution of the country, crippled the economy and education system, and gauged people’s voices through intimidation and torture.

Yunus said his government believed in “national unity" and for that reason, he has appointed a special assistant with the status of an adviser with the responsibility of developing national solidarity.

He urged the people to refrain from storming institutions and intimidating particular persons, putting pressure to accept cases and the tendency to do some kind of trial in advance by attacking people at court premises.

"You must come out of such phenomena,” said Yunus who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 along with his Grameen Bank. "These incidents will fade the glory of the successful struggle to build a new Bangladesh."

Yunus said justice will be ensured for all the heinous crimes of the fascist government, such as extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, murders, kidnappings, etc. All those involved in these crimes will be prosecuted, he added.

He urged the people to have patience to see mountain-like challenges are addressed gradually instead of putting force to address everything right now.

"I'll just say, you have to be patient. It is difficult to overcome mountain-like challenges overnight,” he said, mentioning what happened on the ground in line with demands coming from various sections and what is happening while taking accused people to the courts.

This was his second speech to the nation since his appointment as Chief Adviser to the interim government on August 8.

Yunus said the timing of the election was a "political decision and people will decide how long this interim govern will remain in power”.

