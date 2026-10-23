France reports first human Shamonda virus case, patient dies

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the virus is thought to spread between animals through the bites of midges, which are small fly-like insects.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Alet Pretorius/Reuters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday (local time) reported the first documented case of human infection with the Shamonda virus in France, with the patient, who was immunocompromised, dying after the infection.

Key Points WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared the information in a statement on X, expressing condolences to the patient's loved ones.

He explained that the Shamonda virus primarily affects animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

The WHO said it was in contact with French authorities to gather further information about the case and understand how the patient contracted the infection.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared the information in a statement on X, expressing condolences to the patient's loved ones and noting that the virus had previously been detected only in animals.

"France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus previously detected only in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission," Tedros said.

He explained that the Shamonda virus primarily affects animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals through the bites of midges, which are small fly-like insects. However, further studies are needed to fully understand how the virus is transmitted.

"The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present," the WHO Director-General said.

The WHO said it was in contact with French authorities to gather further information about the case and understand how the patient contracted the infection.

"WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health," Tedros said.

The WHO's statement highlighted the need for further investigation to establish the source of the infection, determine possible transmission routes and assess any potential implications for public health.

Further studies are needed to better understand the virus and how it may affect humans, the WHO said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 44 contacts identified and being monitored.

The case makes Nigeria the fifth country to detect the virus since an outbreak of the disease was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on May 15, 2026, the WHO said in a press release.

According to Nigeria's federal ministry of health and social welfare, the patient is a woman who recently travelled to Nigeria from Uganda.

Her symptoms began on October 7, four days after her arrival in the country, and she sought medical care at a private health facility in Abuja on October 11.