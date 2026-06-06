Four Women Now Lead High Courts

There has never been a woman Chief Justice of India, although Justice B V Nagarathna is expected to become the first -- in 2027 if the convention of seniority is followed.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Patna high court, Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai signs a document during her oath-taking ceremony, administered by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna, June 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai was sworn in as chief justice of the Patna high court on Friday, she became part of a quartet of women simultaneously heading high courts.

In the long journey of women in the Indian higher judiciary, this is a record, even as the overall number of female judges remains modest.

Key Points Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai's appointment has created a record of four women leading high courts simultaneously.

Women account for only 116 of 781 working judges across high courts, representing 14.85 per cent.

The four serving women chief justices head the Patna, Gujarat, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh high courts.

Only two women currently serve on the Supreme Court Bench despite gradual improvement in appointments.

Justice B V Nagarathna is expected to become India's first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

Historic High Court Milestone

Justice Rai joins three others: Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Gujarat high court, Justice Revati Mohite Dere of the Meghalaya high court and Justice Lisa Gill of the Andhra Pradesh high court.

Justice Agarwal, who was elevated from the Allahabad high court, has been serving as chief justice of the Gujarat high court since July 2023.

Justice Dere, formerly a judge of the Bombay high court, assumed office as chief justice of the Meghalaya high court in January this year, while Justice Gill, elevated from the Punjab and Haryana high court, took oath as chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh high court in April.

Justice Rai was a judge in the Sikkim high court when she was promoted.

Women In Higher Judiciary

According to data placed by the Union government before Parliament earlier this year, there were 116 women judges out of a working strength of 781 judges across high courts as of February 2026, accounting for a mere 14.85 per cent of the judiciary.

This figure was flat compared with 14 per cent in August 2024, with women making up less than a sixth of all high court judges.

The picture varies significantly across courts -- from the Punjab and Haryana high court's 18 women judges, to Bombay's 12 and none at all in Manipur, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Women have made substantially greater gains in district and subordinate courts, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of judges and reflecting a stronger pipeline of women entering the judicial service.

Representation Still Remains Low

However, when it comes to Constitutional courts -- high courts and the Supreme Court appointments are made through a different process and women continue to remain significantly underrepresented despite a growing number of promotions.

The milestone of four women judges as chief justices of high courts comes in a week that also saw the Supreme Court appoint a woman among five new judges.

Justice V S Mohana is only the second woman judge currently serving on the Supreme Court Bench alongside Justice B V Nagarathna.

Supreme Court Gender Gap

Since its inception in 1950, the Supreme Court has had only 12 women judges and never more than four serving simultaneously.

There has never been a woman Chief Justice of India, although Justice Nagarathna is expected to become the first -- in 2027 if the convention of seniority is followed.

Overall, though, appointments of women have gathered pace in recent years.

Government data shows that 170 women have been appointed as high court judges since 2014, including 96 in the last five years, and six as Supreme Court judges.

Profiles Of Four Chief Justices Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai IMAGE: Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai at her oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Patna, June 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo Justice Rai's elevation as chief justice of the Patna high court marks the latest milestone in a career built on breaking barriers for women in Sikkim's judiciary. Born in Gangtok in 1964, she studied at Tathangchen School and Dowhill School in Kurseong and Tashi Namgyal Academy before graduating in political science from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi. She obtained her law degree from the Campus Law Centre in 1989 and briefly practised in Delhi before joining the Sikkim Judicial Service in 1990. She became the first woman from Sikkim to hold the post of judicial magistrate first class-cum-civil judge. Over the next 25 years, she served in various judicial and administrative capacities, including chief judicial magistrate, district and sessions judge and registrar general of the Sikkim high court. Elevated as a judge of the Sikkim high court in 2015, she became the state's first woman high court judge. She has also served several terms as acting chief justice before being chosen to head the Patna high court. Justice Sunita Agarwal IMAGE: Justice Sunita Agarwal. Photograph: Kind courtesy allahabadhighcourt.in Born on April 30, 1966, Justice Agarwal graduated in science from Lucknow University before obtaining her law degree from Awadh University. She enrolled as an advocate with the Uttar Pradesh Bar Association in 1990 and built a practice at the Allahabad high court, primarily handling civil, writ, original and commercial matters. After more than two decades at the Bar, she was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad high court in November 2011 and became a permanent judge in August 2013. During her tenure, she presided over a wide range of matters, including Constitutional, civil and criminal cases, and served on several key administrative committees of the court. She was part of the first batch of Allahabad high court judges trained in mediation and conciliation. She was appointed Chief Justice of the Gujarat high court in July 2023 and is due to retire in April 2028. Justice Revati Mohite Dere IMAGE: Justice Revati Mohite Dere. Photograph: Kind courtesy meghalayahighcourt.nic.in Justice Dere built a reputation at the Bombay high court as a judge who combined a measured courtroom manner with an unwavering commitment to individual rights and institutional accountability. Elevated to the Bench in 2013 after a distinguished career at the Bar, the Pune-born judge, a graduate of Symbiosis Law College and an LLM from Cambridge University, Justice Dere became known for decisions that often placed Constitutional values at the centre of judicial scrutiny. Over more than a decade on the Bench, she delivered a series of notable rulings on personal liberty, police accountability and access to justice. Her orders ranged from directing action against custodial excesses and unlawful detentions to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring relief for vulnerable litigants. In recent years, she drew attention for taking suo motu cognisance of the Badlapur school sexual assault case, ordering compensation in pothole-related deaths and injuries, and questioning investigative lapses by state agencies. Justice Lisa Gill IMAGE: Justice Lisa Gill. Photograph: Kind courtesy aphc.gov.in Justice Gill has etched her name in judicial history as the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh high court, a milestone that comes after more than three decades in the legal profession. Born on November 17, 1966, in Chandigarh, she studied law at Panjab University, earning both her LLB and LLM before enrolling as an advocate in 1990. She built a diverse practice at the Punjab and Haryana high court, handling civil, criminal, constitutional, service and revenue matters, while also representing the Union Territory of Chandigarh and several public bodies. Elevated to the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2014, Justice Gill spent over a decade on the Bench before being transferred to Andhra Pradesh in March 2026 under the Supreme Court collegium's new policy of moving prospective Chief Justices to their future courts in advance. The early move allowed her to familiarise herself with the court's administration before taking charge as Chief Justice in April. Her appointment is significant not only because she is Andhra Pradesh high court's first woman Chief Justice, but also because she became the first judge to be transferred under the Collegium's new succession policy.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff