News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Four-time MLA Mohan Majhi sworn in as Odisha's first BJP CM

Four-time MLA Mohan Majhi sworn in as Odisha's first BJP CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 12, 2024 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was on Wednesday sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister of Odisha at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.

IMAGE: Tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as Chief Minister of Odisha in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, June 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

 

Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office to them at Janata Maidan.

This is the first time that a BJP government has been formed in the eastern state.

Apart from Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were also present.

Odisha's outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the ceremony.

BJP for the first time got a clear mandate in Odisha, ending the 24-year-old stint of the BJD.

The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 seats in the 147-member assembly while Patnaik-led BJD got 51 seats, Congress (14), Communist Party of India-Marxist won in one seat while Independents got three.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP ends Naveen's 24-year rule in Odisha, to form govt
BJP ends Naveen's 24-year rule in Odisha, to form govt
The Ex-Cop Who's Taking On Sambit Patra
The Ex-Cop Who's Taking On Sambit Patra
Odisha: BJP nominee breaks EVM, attacks poll officer
Odisha: BJP nominee breaks EVM, attacks poll officer
Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda
Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda
Underperforming SKY continues to reign in T20Is
Underperforming SKY continues to reign in T20Is
Nifty hits fresh all-time high; Sensex climbs 150 pts
Nifty hits fresh all-time high; Sensex climbs 150 pts
Look, Who Modi's Hugging!
Look, Who Modi's Hugging!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

Why Naveen Babu Lost Odisha

Why Naveen Babu Lost Odisha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances