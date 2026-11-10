Assam Forest Department Nabs Four Suspected Poachers

Assam's Forest Department successfully apprehended four suspected poachers in Jorhat district, underscoring the state's unwavering commitment to protecting its precious one-horned rhinoceros population and combating wildlife crime.

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Key Points Four suspected poachers were arrested on Tuesday in Assam's Jorhat district by the Forest Department.

The operation was launched in the Barluit forest, Hatishal area, based on specific intelligence inputs.

One of the arrested men was injured after being attacked by a rhinoceros.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah emphasised the importance of protecting Assam's one-horned rhinos through vigilance and coordinated action.

The minister urged communities near rhino habitats to contribute by sharing timely information with authorities.

Four suspected poachers were arrested during an operation launched by the Forest Department in Assam's Jorhat district, Minister for Environment and Forests Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Anti-Poaching Operation

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials of the Jorhat Forest Division launched an operation and apprehended the four from the Barluit forest in the Hatishal area of the district, Baruah said in a social media post.

According to preliminary information, one of the arrested men was injured after being attacked by a rhinoceros, the minister said.

Police personnel from Teok and Lahdoigarh police stations also reached the area during the operation.

The four arrested men are reportedly from different parts of Assam, including Gohpur, Narayanpur and Jajimukh.

Assam's Commitment To Rhino Conservation

The Hatishal area and its surrounding landscapes have seen several one-horned rhinoceroses moving through the area in recent years, making vigilance and effective protection especially important, he said.

Every rhino is precious to Assam's natural heritage and protecting these magnificent animals requires strong field-level vigilance, timely intelligence, coordinated action and strict measures against wildlife crime, Baruah said.

''We must continue to strengthen conservation efforts and ensure that no attempt to harm our wildlife goes unchecked. At the same time, communities living near rhino habitats can contribute by sharing timely information with forest authorities and supporting responsible wildlife protection,'' the minister said.

The one-horned rhinoceros is one of Assam's greatest natural treasures, and its protection is not merely a conservation responsibility but a collective duty and a commitment to future generations, he said.

''Every rhino matters. Every life is worth protecting. The protection of Assam's rhinos will always remain our top priority," Baruah added.