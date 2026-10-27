Tragic Shooting At Guwahati Hotel Leaves Five Dead

A tragic shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati on Monday has resulted in five fatalities, prompting a police manhunt for the perpetrators.

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Key Points At least four people were shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Assam Police headquarters.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed four bodies were recovered.

Police have initiated an operation to apprehend those responsible.

One additional person later succumbed to injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

At least four people were shot dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters, he said.

"We have recovered four bodies. These are being sent for post-mortem examinations," Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters after visiting the spot.

He said police had launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators but did not share further details.

Sources said several other people were injured and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

One more person has succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, they claimed.