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Tragic Shooting At Guwahati Hotel Leaves Five Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 10:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati on Monday has resulted in five fatalities, prompting a police manhunt for the perpetrators.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • At least four people were shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati on Monday.
  • The incident occurred near the Assam Police headquarters.
  • Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed four bodies were recovered.
  • Police have initiated an operation to apprehend those responsible.
  • One additional person later succumbed to injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

At least four people were shot dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters, he said.

 

"We have recovered four bodies. These are being sent for post-mortem examinations," Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters after visiting the spot.

He said police had launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators but did not share further details.

Sources said several other people were injured and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

One more person has succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, they claimed.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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