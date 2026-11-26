Unidentified assailants shot dead four men at a dhaba near Kharawar village in Rohtak on Thursday, prompting a police investigation into the shocking incident.

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Key Points Four men were shot dead by unidentified assailants at a dhaba near Kharawar village in Rohtak on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday while the victims were having a meal.

Assailants arrived in a car and opened indiscriminate fire, killing all four men.

Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory team are investigating the crime scene.

Four men were shot dead by unidentified men at a dhaba near Kharawar village here, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway In Rohtak Dhaba Shooting

The incident took place when the assailants came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire on four men when they were having a meal at the dhaba on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

A police officer said four persons have been killed by the unidentified men.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also examined the crime spot, police said.

A police official said further investigation in the matter was underway.