Four Men Get Life Imprisonment In 2012 Murder Case

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has delivered a life sentence to four individuals involved in a 2012 murder case, resolving a long-standing property dispute.

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Key Points A Maharajganj court sentenced four men to life imprisonment on Thursday.

The conviction is related to a 2012 murder case stemming from an old property dispute.

The convicts, Rajaram, Kailash, Mohit, and Ram Lalit, were also fined Rs 25,500 each.

The incident occurred on June 24, 2012, with a chargesheet filed on July 8, 2012.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has sentenced four men to life imprisonment in a 2012 murder case linked to a property dispute, police said on Friday.

Maharajganj Court Delivers Justice

Additional Sessions Judge Gyanendra Rao convicted Rajaram, Kailash, Mohit and Ram Lalit, all residents of Baluhia Narsi village under the Chowk police station area, on Thursday.

The court sentenced each of them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,500. In case of non-payment of the fine, each convict will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment, police said.

The case was registered at Chowk police station in 2012 under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 24, 2012, while information about it was received the following day. A chargesheet was filed against the accused on July 8, 2012.

The accused had assaulted the victim over an old dispute related to property, resulting in his death, the police said.

Assistant District Government Counsel Sarveshwar Mani Tripathi, along with the police personnel involved in the investigation and prosecution, played an important role in securing the conviction, according to the police.