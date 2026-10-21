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Kaushambi Court Delivers Justice In 2009 Dalit Woman Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 21:13 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A Kaushambi court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing four men to life imprisonment for the 2009 kidnapping and murder of a Dalit woman, underscoring the pursuit of justice in long-standing cases.

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Key Points

  • A Kaushambi court on Wednesday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the 2009 kidnapping and murder of a Dalit woman.
  • Each convict, Arvesh Tiwari, Sarvesh Tiwari, Ramakant Dubey, and Shivakant Dubey, was also fined Rs 1.31 lakh.
  • The case originated from a complaint lodged on October 7, 2009, by the victim's father, alleging his daughter, Kunti Devi, was lured away and murdered.
  • The accused were charged under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, including murder and kidnapping, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A court here on Wednesday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the 2009 kidnapping and murder of a Dalit woman, imposing a fine of Rs 1.31 lakh on each convict, a prosecution official said on Wednesday.

Court Delivers Verdict In Decade-Old Case

Additional District Government Counsel (criminal) Pankaj Sonkar said the court of Additional District Judge and Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Amit Malviya awarded the sentence after examining the prosecution's arguments, witness statements and evidence.

 

The case dates back to October 7, 2009, when the victim's father lodged a complaint at the Sarai Akil police station in Kaushambi district, alleging that the four accused had lured his daughter, Kunti Devi, away and murdered her.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement a kidnapped or abducted person), 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3(2)(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed in court, the prosecution official said.

The court convicted Arvesh Tiwari, Sarvesh Tiwari, Ramakant Dubey and Shivakant Dubey and sentenced each of them to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.31 lakh, the counsel added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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