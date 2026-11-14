Four Police Personnel Suspended For Alleged Rs 5 Lakh Bribe Demand

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, in Bijnor have been suspended and booked for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe to release an accused, highlighting concerns about police integrity in Uttar Pradesh.

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Key Points Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended and booked in Bijnor for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe.

The complaint was filed by Amjad Majidi, whose nephew Hamza was taken into custody on the night of November 11 in a 'khair' wood theft case.

A constable named Vijaypal allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for Hamza's release, and an audio recording of this demand was provided as evidence.

An investigation by senior police officials confirmed the allegations, leading to the suspension and registration of an FIR against the four personnel.

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended and booked here for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe to release an accused from custody, an official said on Saturday.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said Amjad Majidi, a resident of Patthargarh village in Panipat, filed a complaint alleging that Inspector Kulveer Singh, the in-charge of Saharanpur police post under Najibabad police station, and three constables arrived at his residence on the night of November 11.

Allegations Of Bribe Demand

They took his nephew Hamza into custody in connection with a 'khair' wood theft case.

The complainant said SI Kulveer Singh gave him the contact number of a constable named Vijaypal. When contacted, Vijaypal demanded Rs 5 lakh for Hamza's release. Majidi has furnished an audio recording of the bribe demand along with his complaint.

Investigation And Suspension

SP Kumar said the matter was investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gautam Rai and SP (City) Dr Krishna Gopal Singh. Upon confirming the allegations, the four personnel were suspended, and an FIR was registered against them.