Home  » News » Four Police Personnel Suspended For Alleged Rs 5 Lakh Bribe Demand

Four Police Personnel Suspended For Alleged Rs 5 Lakh Bribe Demand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 19:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, in Bijnor have been suspended and booked for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe to release an accused, highlighting concerns about police integrity in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended and booked in Bijnor for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe.
  • The complaint was filed by Amjad Majidi, whose nephew Hamza was taken into custody on the night of November 11 in a 'khair' wood theft case.
  • A constable named Vijaypal allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for Hamza's release, and an audio recording of this demand was provided as evidence.
  • An investigation by senior police officials confirmed the allegations, leading to the suspension and registration of an FIR against the four personnel.

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended and booked here for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe to release an accused from custody, an official said on Saturday.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said Amjad Majidi, a resident of Patthargarh village in Panipat, filed a complaint alleging that Inspector Kulveer Singh, the in-charge of Saharanpur police post under Najibabad police station, and three constables arrived at his residence on the night of November 11.

 

Allegations Of Bribe Demand

They took his nephew Hamza into custody in connection with a 'khair' wood theft case.

The complainant said SI Kulveer Singh gave him the contact number of a constable named Vijaypal. When contacted, Vijaypal demanded Rs 5 lakh for Hamza's release. Majidi has furnished an audio recording of the bribe demand along with his complaint.

Investigation And Suspension

SP Kumar said the matter was investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gautam Rai and SP (City) Dr Krishna Gopal Singh. Upon confirming the allegations, the four personnel were suspended, and an FIR was registered against them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

police corruptionbijnor police suspensionbribe demand caseuttar pradesh policesub-inspector suspension

More From Rediff

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

Related Stories

Court Orders Case Against Five Ballia Police Personnel For Intimidation

Court Orders Case Against Five Ballia Police Personnel For Intimidation

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali