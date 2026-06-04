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Insurgents Abduct Four Policemen In Balochistan's Gwadar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 20:06 IST

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Suspected insurgents have abducted four policemen in Gwadar, Balochistan, a critical region for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, highlighting ongoing security challenges and prompting a major search operation.

Key Points

  • Four policemen were abducted by suspected insurgents in Gwadar, Balochistan, along with their official vehicle.
  • The incident occurred in Kantani, a sensitive area near the strategically important Gwadar port, a key CPEC project.
  • A search operation has been initiated to locate the missing police personnel.
  • Initial investigations suggest the abducted police were involved in illegally detaining individuals travelling to Iran.
  • This abduction follows recent intelligence-based operations against terrorists and a suicide attack in Balochistan.

Suspected insurgents have abducted four policemen along with their official vehicle in Pakistan on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Kantani area in Balochistan's Gwadar port.

 

Gwadar's Strategic Importance And Ongoing Security Challenges

Senior Superintendent of police in Gwadar, Ata ur Rehman, said that a search operation has been launched to trace four policemen who were in a police mobile on patrolling duty.

"Initial investigations indicate that these four personnel were illegally detaining people going to Iran by road and moving them to a lock-up," he said.

Gwadar port is one of the most sensitive areas of the restive Balochistan province, as it is the main focus of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. In the past, it has come under attack from banned insurgent groups.

On Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said they had killed 17 terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various districts of Balochistan.

It said the operations were launched after at least 16 people, including three security personnel, were killed and scores injured in the suspected vehicle-borne suicide attack on a shuttle train near a station in Quetta on May 24.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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