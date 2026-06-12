Four Agra Police Personnel Booked Over Custody Assault

Four police personnel in Agra have been booked for alleged custody assault after a court-ordered medical examination reportedly found injury marks on a woman, highlighting serious concerns about police conduct.

Key Points Four police personnel in Agra's Sikandra police station have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman in custody.

The case was registered following a court order after the complainant, Seema Sikarwar, alleged assault during her detention.

A medical examination ordered by the court reportedly found injury marks supporting the woman's claim.

The FIR was registered after the sessions court dismissed the police's plea to revise the CJM court's order.

An investigation and departmental inquiry are underway, with further action pending based on findings.

Four police personnel have been booked at Sikandra police station here following allegations that a woman was assaulted while in police custody, officials said on Friday. The case was registered late Thursday night against Sub-Inspectors Nilesh Sharma, Surjeet Singh, Neha and woman constable Seema following a court order.

Police Misconduct Allegations Surface

The complainant, Seema Sikarwar, moved the court alleging that she was arrested by police on June 4 in connection with an old warrant case and was assaulted at the police station during her detention. Her lawyer Ajit Singh said Sikarwar was produced before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on June 5, where she raised the allegation. Following her complaint, the court ordered a medical examination, which reportedly found injury marks.

The CJM court on June 6 directed registration of a case against the accused police personnel. However, police had approached the sessions court seeking revision of the order. The revision plea was dismissed on June 11, following which the FIR was registered, the lawyer said. Assistant Commissioner of Police Manisha said an investigation has been started after registration of the case. "The matter is serious, and a departmental inquiry is also underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings," she said.