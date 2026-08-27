Four Nagas killed, one hurt in Manipur ambush; shutdown called

The militants attacked the vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga villages around 8.30 am, killing the four on the spot. One of the deceased was the principal of a private school.

IMAGE: Security forces, including an armoured vehicle and police van, deployed in the Taphou area following reports of violence, in Senapati, Manipur, August 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

At least four members of the Naga community were killed and one was injured when armed militants ambushed their vehicle in a forested region of Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said.

Key Points The United Naga Council, the apex body of the community in the northeastern state, accused two Kuki militant outfits -- Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) -- of being involved in the ambush.

Following the killing, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) forced shops and business establishments in Senapati district headquarters town to down shutters.

The UNC also announced a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am in all Naga areas of the state on Friday.

The militants attacked the vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga villages around 8.30 am, killing the four on the spot, they said, adding that one of the deceased was the principal of a private school.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday instructed security officials in the state to arrest and initiate action against those involved in the killing in the Kuki-majority district.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the community in the northeastern state, accused two Kuki militant outfits -- Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) -- of being involved in the ambush.

The deceased are identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of a private school, M Wijunamai, Anil Wijunamai and Wisobou Charenamai who is the chairman of Chawangkining Village Authority.

The injured person was Gaikamang Ringkangmai.

All five victims belong to the Liangmai Naga community.

The bodies are being brought to the district hospital in the neighbouring Senapati district, officials said.

Following the killing, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) forced shops and business establishments in Senapati district headquarters town to down shutters.

The UNC also announced a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am in all Naga areas of the state on Friday.

The strike is likely to impact normal life in the hill districts.

At least 260 people have been killed and over 58,800 others rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.

Following continued ethnic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025.

It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4.

Initially, the Naga community kept its distance from the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

However, the situation changed this year and they got embroiled in the violence.

More than 20 people have been killed in various firing incidents, mainly in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, since February this year, according to officials.

The CM held a high-level security meeting in connection with the killing of four Naga people in the Kuki-majority district.

"The government condemned the incident in the strongest terms... the chief minister instructed the security officials to nab and initiate action against the perpetrators of the crime," an official statement said.

It was also decided at the meeting that stringent action would be taken against any individual, irrespective of community, found in possession of illegal arms and weapons.

The meeting was attended by home minister Govindas Konthoujam, security advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Mukesh Singh and others.

Cadres of outfits under the SoO or peace talks with the government carrying weapons beyond their designated camps would be dealt with seriously and they would face action, the statement said.

Singh had on August 12 given a 15-day ultimatum to people to surrender illegal weapons.

In a post on X, former chief minister N Biren Singh said, "Naga civilians have been killed by suspected Kuki militants along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district today. How many more innocent lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?"

The BJP leader also said that those who do not want peace to prevail are still out in the open, armed and emboldened.

A government-constituted committee is probing the sequence of events and facts relating to the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts.

The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Centre in May this year gave another six-month extension, till November 20, to the Commission of Inquiry to submit its report.