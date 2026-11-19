Pune police have apprehended four minors in connection with the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in Fursungi, highlighting the tragic consequences of unresolved disputes among juveniles.

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Key Points Four minors were apprehended on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in Pune's Fursungi area.

The victim, Karan Ravindra Nagtilak, was attacked with an iron weapon near Saswad railway station.

The murder is believed to be a result of previous disputes, including altercations over staring.

A juvenile court has sent the apprehended minors to an observation home until further orders.

The deceased had also faced assault cases registered against him previously.

Four minors were apprehended for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy over an old dispute in Fursungi area of Pune, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The four allegedly attacked Karan Ravindra Nagtilak, a resident of Fursungi, near the road connecting Saswad railway station to Sanket Vihar in Bhosale village, an official said.

"They hit Nagtilak on the head, face and hands with an iron weapon. A case was registered at Fursungi police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act for murder and other offences," he said.

A juvenile court has sent the four minors to an observation home until further orders, the official said.

"The accused and the deceased had previous disputes, including over staring at each other. The deceased had earlier assaulted one of the four minors. Cases related to assault were also registered against the deceased at Kalepadal police station," the official added.