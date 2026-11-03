Spicy Noodles Row: Four Arrested For Assaulting Workers In Bengaluru

Four individuals have been apprehended in Bengaluru following an alleged assault on three Assamese fast-food workers over a complaint about spicy noodles, highlighting a concerning incident of public violence.

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Key Points Four men were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly assaulting three Assamese workers at a fast-food outlet.

The incident, which occurred late on October 29, was triggered by a complaint about the noodles being too spicy.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault surfaced online, showing the men attacking the workers and a bystander.

Police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and apprehended the four accused, who were later served notices and released pending further inquiry.

Four men have been held for allegedly assaulting three Assamese workers at a fast-food outlet here after they complained that the noodles served to them were too spicy, police said on Monday.

Bengaluru Fast-Food Incident Details

The incident occurred late on October 29 at an eatery in Doddathoguru, under the Electronic City police station limits, they said.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault also surfaced online, showing the men attacking the workers.

According to police, a group of men allegedly in an inebriated state confronted the staff over the spice level of the noodles, following which an argument broke out.

The confrontation escalated with the accused allegedly knocking the workers to the ground and punching and kicking them. A bystander who intervened to stop the assault was also attacked, a senior police officer said.

Following a complaint from the victims, the Electronic City police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and initiated an inquiry to identify those involved.

The police subsequently traced and apprehended four men -- Ravi Kumar (31), Puttaswamy (35), Manohar (31) and Siddaraj, all residents of Doddathoguru.

They were served notices under relevant legal provisions and released pending further inquiry, police said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.