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Four Juveniles Apprehended For Stabbing Man To Death In Delhi Over Old Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 16:19 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Siraspur, revealing a revenge motive stemming from a past dispute.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man, Vishal, was allegedly stabbed to death in outernorth Delhi's Siraspur area on Sunday.
  • Four juveniles, all aged 17, have been apprehended by police in connection with the murder.
  • The incident occurred during the intervening night of October 23 and 24 near Sunday Bazar Chowk.
  • Police investigation, including CCTV footage analysis, led to the apprehension of the suspects.
  • The juveniles confessed to the crime, stating it was an act of revenge for an incident a couple of months ago where Vishal allegedly disrupted their birthday celebration.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four juveniles over an old dispute in outernorth Delhi's Siraspur area, following which the police apprehended all four and recovered two knives allegedly used in the crime, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of October 23 and 24 near Sunday Bazar Chowk in Siraspur, when the victim, identified as Vishal, was attacked by multiple assailants.

 

Investigation Leads To Apprehension

"A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at Samaypur Badli police station, following which a police team reached the spot and found bloodstains," said the police officer.

Vishal, a resident of Jeevan Park, had sustained multiple stab injuries to his chest, abdomen and left gluteal region. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. During the investigation, police examined more than 100 CCTV footage clips from the locality and adjoining areas. The footage showed four persons fleeing after the assault.

Following local inquiries and intelligence gathering, the police apprehended the four juveniles, all aged 17, from the Siraspur area.

Revenge Motive Uncovered

According to police, the juveniles told investigators that they held a grudge against Vishal over an incident a couple of months ago, when he and his friends had allegedly disrupted their birthday celebration, humiliated them and assaulted one of them.

"The juveniles planned to take revenge after observing Vishal's routine, including his late-night return from work. All four juveniles are school dropouts. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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