JNU Takes Strict Action After Violent Hostel Altercation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has taken stringent action, rusticating four students and banning them from campus immediately, following a violent clash involving sharp-edged weapons at Barak Hostel that raised serious campus safety concerns.

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Key Points JNU administration rusticated four students and barred them from campus immediately.

The action follows a violent clash involving sharp-edged weapons at Barak Hostel on November 5.

Three students were seriously injured in the altercation, which left bloodstains on the premises.

The university cited its zero-tolerance policy towards violence and the threat to student safety and academic environment.

Strict disciplinary action is warned against anyone sheltering the expelled students.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has rusticated four students and barred them from entering the campus with immediate effect following a clash involving sharp-edged weapons at the Barak Hostel, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm on November 5 in room 119 of the hostel, where a group of students allegedly entered the room of a student.

A dispute between the students escalated into a violent altercation, during which they allegedly attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons, leaving three seriously injured.

Details of the Hostel Clash

The incident left bloodstains on the premises, with eyewitnesses reporting traces of blood from the first floor to the ground floor, triggering shock among students and faculty members.

JNU's Disciplinary Action

In an order issued by the Proctor's Office, four students were rusticated under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the JNU Act, 1966.

The students have been barred from the entire university campus with immediate effect, pending the completion of a proctorial inquiry.

The administration has also warned of strict disciplinary action against anyone found providing shelter to the expelled students on the campus.

University's Zero-Tolerance Policy

In a statement, the university said it has robust institutional mechanisms for students to seek redressal of grievances and follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violence.

The incident posed a serious threat to the safety of students, created an atmosphere of fear and disrupted the academic environment and harmonious interaction among the student community, it said.