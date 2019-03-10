4 Indians among 157 killed in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash

March 10, 2019 20:23 IST

IMAGE: People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday. Photograph: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

All 157 on board the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight, including four Indians, have been killed after it crashed in Bishoftu shortly after taking off, Ethiopia state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Al Jazeera reported that the plane Boeing 737 included 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the plane crash.

Ethiopian Airlines said that four Indians were among the 157 people who lost their lives in the crash.

'We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today.

'It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight,' read a statement issued by the airline earlier on Sunday.

The Boeing 737 took off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38 am.

No contact could be established with the flight after 8.44 am.

Investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause behind the crash.

The airlines will be sending staff at the site of the incident to assist emergency services.

The airline has further noted that it would set up a passenger information centre and a dedicated telephone number for family and friends of people who may have been on the flight.