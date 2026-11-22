Gujarat's Navsari police have made a significant breakthrough, arresting four individuals and seizing hybrid ganja worth Rs 3.28 crore, disrupting a major drug cartel with international links.

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Key Points Four persons were arrested on Sunday in Navsari, Gujarat, for possessing 9.375 kg of hybrid ganja.

The seized hybrid ganja is valued at Rs 3.28 crore.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) made the arrests near Kharel overbridge after intercepting two cars.

Main accused Pramod Pathak was allegedly in contact with foreign suppliers to distribute drugs in Mumbai, Vapi, and Vadodara.

Nine other individuals involved in the drug cartel have been identified and declared wanted.

Four persons were arrested with 9.375 kilograms of hybrid ganja worth Rs 3.28 crore in Gujarat's Navsari, a police official said on Sunday.

Details Of The Drug Bust

Vishnu Singh, Premchand Yadav, Miket Patel and Pramod Pathak were held by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) near Kharel overbridge on the service road after two cars were intercepted on a tip-off, Navsari Superintendent of Police Rahul Patel said.

Police recovered 9.375 kg of hybrid ganja worth Rs 3,28,12,500, he said.

Main accused Pathak was in contact with foreign suppliers to bring hybrid ganja into India for sale to persons in Mumbai, Vapi, Vadodara and other cities, Patel said.

Nine other persons involved in the drug cartel have been identified and declared wanted, the police official added.