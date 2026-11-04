EAGLE Force Busts Toddy Adulteration Ring In Medak

Telangana's EAGLE Force has arrested four individuals in Medak for allegedly adulterating toddy with dangerous substances, as eight consumers tested positive for benzodiazepines, raising serious public health concerns.

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Key Points Telangana's EAGLE Force apprehended four persons on Wednesday for alleged toddy adulteration in Medak district.

Searches at five toddy shops and a depot led to the seizure of 180 undeclared toddy bottles and four mobile phones.

Eight toddy consumers tested positive for benzodiazepines (BZO) during the operation and were referred to de-addiction centres.

Five cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and Telangana Excise Act, with two more accused currently absconding.

Officials warn of serious health risks from adulterated toddy and promise strict action against those involved.

Telangana's anti-narcotics unit, the EAGLE Force, on Wednesday said it had apprehended four persons in connection with the alleged adulteration of toddy in Medak district.

Acting on credible information about the suspected adulteration of toddy with prohibited substances, the force conducted searches at five toddy shops and a depot, apprehending four persons and seizing 180 undeclared toddy bottles and four mobile phones, a press release said.

Health Risks From Adulterated Toddy

During the operation, eight toddy consumers were tested, and all eight tested positive for benzodiazepines (BZO), the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said.

The consumers were counselled on the harmful effects of consuming adulterated toddy and referred to de-addiction centres for rehabilitation, the release said.

Based on the findings of the searches, five cases were registered at Haveli Ghanpur police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telangana Excise Act (TSEA).

Two other accused persons are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them and initiate further legal action, the release added.

EAGLE Force officials said the suspected adulteration of toddy with narcotic or psychotropic substances posed a serious health risk to consumers, particularly vulnerable sections of society.

They warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the adulteration, supply and distribution of prohibited substances.