Four Held In Chennai Auto Driver Murder Case

Chennai police have arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of an auto-rickshaw driver, Sivakumar, on November 10, with investigations pointing to a long-standing enmity as the motive.

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Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Chennai for the fatal attack on a 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver.

The victim, Sivakumar, was attacked with knives on November 10 evening by a four-member gang.

Sivakumar succumbed to his injuries after being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed the attack stemmed from a prior clash between Sivakumar and one of the accused about three years ago.

Charges have been altered to murder, and further investigation is underway.

Four people were arrested in connection with the fatal attack on a 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver over previous enmity here, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Details Emerge

The victim, identified as Sivakumar of Raja Annamalaipuram, was sitting in his auto near the Ramakrishna Mutt Road under the Abiramapuram police station limits on November 10 evening when a four-member gang arrived on two-wheelers and attacked him with knives before fleeing the spot.

Sivakumar was initially admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital. He was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, police added.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the police initially registered an attempt to murder case. Acting swiftly, authorities arrested the four accused -- identified as Lokanathan, Veera, Ajith, and Ramu -- within a few hours of the incident, the police added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fatal attack was a fallout of a prior clash between Sivakumar and Lokanathan that occurred about three years ago.

Following the victim's death, the charges have been altered to a murder case and further investigation is underway, the Greater Chennai Police said in a statement.