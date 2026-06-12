Four Arrested For Stone-Pelting And Firing In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police have apprehended four individuals in Jamshedpur's East Singhbhum district following an alleged stone-pelting and firing incident involving rival groups, leading to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition.

Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district for alleged stone-pelting and firing at a rival group.

The incident, which occurred on June 10 in Ramjanamnagar, resulted in three people sustaining injuries.

Police seized a country-made pistol and ammunition from the arrested individuals during the operation.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act, leading to a swift police investigation and subsequent arrests.

Four people, accused of being involved in criminal activities, were arrested for allegedly hurling stones and firing at a rival group in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday. Arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession, Jamshedpur City Superintendent of Police Lalit Meena told reporters.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act against a person and his five accomplices after they allegedly pelted his rival and two others with stones and fired at them on June 10 in Ramjanamnagar locality under the Kadma Police Station limits, he said. The three persons were injured in the attack, the SP said.

Police Action Leads To Arrests And Seizures

A police team headed by Meena was constituted on the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators. The police conducted raids and arrested the main accused and one of his accomplices from Sati Ghat near the Kharkhai river under the Kadma Police Station limits, the SP said, adding that a country-made pistol and ammunition were seized from their possession. The two more accomplices of the accused were later apprehended, he said. The police had recovered empty shells of bullets from the spot, the officer said.