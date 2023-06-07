Four held for attack on Dalit man in Gujarat, cops book victim too

Four persons have been arrested so far in connection with an incident in Gujarat's Patan district where a Dalit man's thumb was chopped off during a clash, police said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report was also registered against the victim on a complaint filed by some of the accused, said an official of the local Kakoshi village police station.

Siddhrajsinh Rajput and six other members of an 'upper caste' community allegedly attacked Kirit Vankar and his brother Dheeraj Vankar with swords and chopped off Kirit's thumb at Kakoshi on Sunday.

The clash began after Kirit's eight-year-old son caught hold of the ball and disrupted the game of cricket the accused were playing, as per the first FIR.

A police official said that subsequently, a 'cross-FIR' was also registered against the Vankar brothers and two others on a complaint filed by Rajput.

Rajput alleged that Kirit Vankar injured himself and lost his thumb while attacking them with a sword he found in a nearby shop, the official said.

The dispute over the cricket ball had been sorted out but Kirit Vankar refused to back off and attacked them, Rajput claimed in his complaint.

Kirit also injured Rajput near his elbow for which Rajput was undergoing treatment, as per the complaint.

The FIR was registered against Kirit and his brother under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation among others, the official said.

Rajput and six others have already been booked for alleged rioting, criminal intimidation as well as offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act