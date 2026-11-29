Police in Jharkhand have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged arson of road construction equipment earlier this month, an act believed to be linked to an extortion attempt.

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Key Points Four people were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly setting fire to road construction equipment earlier this month.

The incident took place on November 10 between Tebo and Raigada, reportedly to demand ransom from the construction firm.

During the investigation, a police team collected evidence and arrested the four accused.

A search operation is ongoing to apprehend one additional accused person.

Four people were arrested for allegedly setting fire to road construction equipment in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

The accused had allegedly torched the equipment being used for road construction between Tebo and Raigada under the Tebo Police Station limits on November 10 to demand ransom from the firm concerned, a senior officer said.

During the investigation, a police team collected evidence and arrested the four accused, Chakradharpur Assistant Superintendent of Police-cum-Sub-Divisional Police Officer Syed Mustafa Hashmi said.

A search operation was underway to apprehend one more accused, the SDPO said.