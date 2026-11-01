Muzaffarnagar Court Jails Four For Life In 2010 Dalit Farmer Attack

A special SC/ST Act court in Muzaffarnagar has delivered a life sentence to four individuals, including a father and son, for the attempted murder of a Dalit farmer during a land dispute in 2010, highlighting the legal consequences of such caste-based violence.

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Key Points Four individuals, including a father and son, received life imprisonment for attempting to murder a Dalit farmer.

The special SC/ST Act court in Muzaffarnagar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,05,500 on each convict.

The incident occurred on March 28, 2010, in Husainpur village over a land dispute where the farmer sustained bullet injuries.

The accused attacked the farmer and his family, making casteist remarks, after he opposed them cutting crops from his land.

Four people, including a man and his son, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special SC/ST Act court here for attempting to murder a Dalit farmer during a land dispute in 2010, a prosecution official said on Sunday.

Court's Verdict And Penalties

Special Judge Vijay Kumar on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 1,05,500 each on the convicts -- Ramavatar, his son Pradeep, and two others, Kunwarpal and Javeshwar -- after finding them guilty under relevant IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Government counsel Ashish Kumar told PTI that the incident took place on March 28, 2010 in Husainpur village under the Ramraj police station area of the district.

Details Of The 2010 Attack

The accused allegedly attacked Dalit farmer Vikas and his family members over a land dispute. Vikas sustained bullet injuries during the clash, while other members of his family were also injured, the prosecution said.

According to the prosecution, the accused had objected to the farmer's possession of the land and were cutting crops from it. When Vikas opposed the act, the accused allegedly attacked him and his family members and made casteist remarks against them.

Police had registered a case against the four accused in connection with the incident.